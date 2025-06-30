Lakers Signing Former First-Round Pick From West Rival in $12 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers have added depth to their frontcourt, signing free-agent forward Jake LaRavia.
LaRiva and the Lakers have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal.
LaRiva, 23, will head into his fourth season of his career.
LaRiva's contract is fully guaranteed. He is coming off a strong end to the season with the Sacramento Kings. In 19 games in the state's capital, he averaged 6.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three in 19.3 minutes of action.
LaRiva started the season with the Memphis Grizzlies, playing 47 games for the team. However, he was traded to the Kings in a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards in which Washington acquired Marcus Smart, Alex Len, Colby Jones, and one first-round pick, while the Grizzlies received Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and two second-round picks.
LaRiva will head into his fourth season in the league and will play for the third team of his career. In his career, he averaged 6.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range.
The 23-year-old hails from Pasadena but attended high school in Indianapolis.
