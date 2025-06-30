Deandre Ayton’s Buyout Could Shift Lakers’ Free Agency Approach
With just a few days until the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers still have a lot of needs that they need to get solved. Center is the biggest position of need.
After trading Anthony Davis in order to acquire Luka Doncic, the Lakers didn't have a guy who could protect the rim at an elite level. That's what they are missing with the current roster.
With free agency already underway, the Lakers are expected to be big players this free agency, especially for a big. L.A. is expected to be in on a ton of players, but one player who they could have a solid chance at signing is new free agent and former No. 1 overall pick, Deandre Ayton.
Read more: John Calipari Reveals Why Lakers’ Adou Thiero Could Be a Steal
The Portland Trail Blazers will buy out Ayton and will become a free agent. The Bahamas native was currently under a four-year, $132 million contract that he originally signed with the Phoenix Suns. The 26-year-old was heading into the final year of the deal. He was owed $35 million this season.
Ayton has been largely a bust since being the number-one overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
More Lakers news: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Speaks Out on Aggressive Draft Plan
This buyout now gives Ayton a much-needed fresh start — and it also benefits the Blazers, who already have three promising young bigs on the roster. Several teams are expected to explore the possibility of adding him, with the Lakers, Warriors, Celtics, and Bucks among those likely to be in the mix.
Ayton is coming off an injury-plagued year in Portland, where he appeared in just 40 games. Still, when on the floor, he produced at a solid clip — averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 59.4 percent from the free-throw line in 30.2 minutes of action.
Instead of the Lakers giving up assets for a player like Ayton, they could essentially get him at a discount price. He's a double-double machine and would be a massive upgrade at the center position.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Not Expected to Take Pay Cut: Report
Lakers' Austin Reaves Has Reportedly Made Decision on Contract Extension
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.