Lakers Star Breaks Silence On Rumor He Helped Team Hire JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to embark on a new NBA season under the leadership of new head coach JJ Redick. Redick was hired after the team failed to make it out of the first-round of the playoffs and he will be tasked with helping the core group maximize their potential.
Los Angeles hasn't made many upgrades across their roster but the team is still high on their potential for the season. However, the addition of Redick has raised some eyebrows since it was announced.
He comes in without any head coaching experience but has been relevant to the league in terms of his broadcasting and podcasting. Redick even did a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James shortly before he was hired.
This led many to believe that James played a role in the hiring of Redick. Both Redick and James have denied these accusations throughout the summer.
But contrary to popular belief, the Lakers' other star Anthony Davis may have played more of a role in the hiring of Redick. During the Lakers media day, Davis opened up on whether he played a factor in the hiring of the former NBA guard.
“JJ played the game, I didn’t have many conversations with JJ actually. Rob was telling me all these things about JJ, I was giving my input on how I felt… I related to his principles where I’ve been.”
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka kept Davis in the mix throughout the hiring process, a sign that Davis was a focal point in the decision. Davis is the future of the Lakers franchise, especially with James likely retiring in the next couple of seasons.
Redick has said that he plans to use Davis as a "hub" of the offense and that the team will play through him more often. The star big man put together a solid NBA season last year, posting 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
The Lakers will need another strong season from Davis if they want to do anything of significance this year. He will try to stay healthy again and if he can, the Lakers will be a force to deal with in the Western Conference.
The West is loaded again this season but the Lakers feel confident in their chances. With James and Davis on the roster, Los Angeles at least has a fighter's chance to win.
