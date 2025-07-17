Lakers Still Targeting Key Upgrade in Free Agency, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers felt confident heading into the playoffs last season that they could win the NBA championship with the roster that they had.
After playing their best basketball of the season down the stretch of the regular season, the Lakers weren't able to keep that going in the playoffs. They were taken out of the playoffs in just five games by the Timberwolves.
The biggest reason for that was their poor defense, especially on the perimeter. The Lakers let guys penetrate the paint too easily in the playoffs. They're looking to help change that.
Los Angeles did a good job of improving the center spot by signing Deandre Ayton to be their starter. They still have to improve their perimeter defense, and that is their priority.
According to Dan Woike and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Lakers remain committed to adding help to the perimeter. They know that the defense has to be better in order to contend.
Luka Doncic is one of the worst perimeter defenders in the league. While the Lakers are trying to help him get in better shape to fix that, they still are going to need some help off the bench in that regard.
The options are quite limited at this stage in the game. Anyone who was worth bringing in and giving a lot of minutes to has already signed with another team.
Losing Dorian Finney-Smith was a big blow to the perimeter defense. They don't have another guy off the bench who can replicate what he does.
The Lakers are trying to figure out what options might be available on the cheap. The issue with that is that there aren't many options left. De'Anthony Melton was among the best, but he is likely going to sign elsewhere.
Los Angeles might have to wait until the trade deadline to get a guy who can help them defend better on the perimeter. The defense will be better with Ayton as the starting center.
Rob Pelinka will have to look at his options over the next couple of weeks before he decides to do anything.
