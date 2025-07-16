NBA Insider Shuts Down Buzz Around Lakers' LeBron James and Cavaliers Reunion
The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the forefront of the offseason. While many expect them to make some big moves in order to catapult themselves into title contenders, that has not been the case thus far.
More news: Lakers Trading LeBron James Now Probable, Says Insider
The Lakers' offseason has been lackadaisical by their standards. As things stand, the Lakers will start the 2025-26 season with relatively the same roster.
It's not a situation many thought the Lakers would find themselves in, but there's a growing possibility that they could be without their superstar forward, LeBron James, for the upcoming season.
Rumors have been swirling, and at this point, it’s starting to feel less like a question of if James will be on a new team — and more like when.
While that appears to be the case, one NBA insider believes that James' new team won't be his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Cavaliers' Major Announcement Amid Trade Rumors
One anonymous NBA scout said that James going back to Cleveland is unlikely.
“I keep hearing their interest (in James) is minimal, if they have any at all,” the scout said. “So I’m not even sure where that report originated. Who’s the source on it? Rich Paul’s cleaning lady?”
“Yeah, well, I don’t think 40-year-old LeBron is the target,” the scout said. “He’s still very good most nights, at least offensively, but it doesn’t work for about a thousand reasons. And you can start with the fact he’s under contract for like 53 million bucks.”
Before this report, there had been growing speculation that James would return to his home state. However, that appears to be unlikely, at least according to this NBA scout.
According to a recent report, four teams have called about James for a potential trade, and one of those teams was the Cavaliers.
Although the rumors surrounding James and a potential trade are ramping wild, there is also a chance that he will enter his unprecedented 23rd NBA season with the purple and gold.
“… He’s not going anywhere and if he does go somewhere, it won’t be Cleveland. The Cavaliers don’t need him. They’re building something really great there. I don’t think he puts them over the top at this stage of his career anyway.”
James exercised his $52.6 million option with the Lakers prior to the start of the free agency cycle.
More news: Lakers' Bronny James Putting NBA On Notice With Dominant Summer League Play
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.