Lakers Trade Target's Fate May Hinge On Another Blockbuster Deal: Report
A rumored Los Angeles Lakers trade target may not become available in a deal until another, bigger chip on the trade market is off the board.
Per Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Bulls may be waiting for the dust to settle a potential deal of six-time All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler before figuring out landing spots for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and two-time All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine.
Vucevic, in particular, has been floated as a potential Lakers fit. His addition could help Los Angeles address the departure of 10-time All-Star Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who was flipped to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the team's late-night Luka Doncic deal on Saturday.
Vucevic's his abilities as a 3-point shooter would help allow L.A. to explore five-out lineups. Yes, Vucevic represents a massive defensive downgrade from Davis, but he's also on a pretty reasonable deal for a durable veteran starting center who can shoot, pass and rebound at a high level for his position.
"A source reiterated to the Sun-Times that Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas has remained busy talking with the Warriors and Suns, monitoring where they stand in the Butler trade talks with the Heat," writes Cowley. "There’s growing momentum that if Butler goes to one or the other, that could open up talks with the Bulls (21-28) about LaVine or, at a lesser cap hit, Vucevic."
Cowley adds that Chicago would be amenable to helping facilitate a Butler trade, too, in a three- or four-team deal, but notes that the odds on such a transaction are slimmer than Butler being moved in a two-team trade.
Cowley notes that the Golden State Warriors have the kinds of assets necessary to also pursue trades for LaVine and Vucevic, should they not want to bring on Butler.
For his part, Vucevic seems open to be moved to a contender. The Bulls have missed the playoffs in three of the four completed seasons he's been on the team, and as the East's No. 10 seed at present they seem to be on track to miss out again.
Yes, the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds make the play-in tournament, and No. 9 seeds have in the past made the playoffs, but given Chicago's recent play of late, it's hard to see them surviving the No. 7-seeded Heat, the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic, or the No. 9 -seeded Atlanta Hawks in hypothetical play-in tournament matchups.
“If it happens and it’s a win-now situation, of course, you have to enjoy that part, appreciate that part, take on that challenge,” Vucevic said. “At this stage of my career, if I’m able to get in a situation where I can win now, play for something meaningful, that would be great, and I would enjoy that. We’ll see what happens.”
The 6-foot-10 big man out of USC remains a useful contributor in a lot of offensive facets. He's a solid screener and roll man, a high-level long range sniper again after a couple underwhelming seasons from distance, and a double-double machine.
Per Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, Chicago is currently demanding a first round draft pick as compensation for Vucevic's services in any deal. The Lakers have also been linked to two other veteran centers, 3-and-D Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner and Washington Wizards reserve five Jonas Valanciunas.
In 48 games this year, Vucevic is averaging 19.9 points on .547/.394/.822 shooting splits, 10.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
