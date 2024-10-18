Lakers-Warriors Preseason Finale: How to Watch, Injury Report, Odds, More
Hot on the heels of an exciting 128-122 overtime preseason victory on the road against the Phoenix Suns Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers will conclude the exhibition slate of their 2024-25 schedule with a finale against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.
After scoring 35 points on 14-of-28 (including an impressive 4-of-9 from long range) and 3-of-8 from the foul line, while also grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out four dimes, blocking one shot and swiping a steal in 33:53 of action, nine-time All-Star Lakers center Anthony Davis seems likely to sit out what is ultimately a meaningless exhibition bout.
How to Watch
The action tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Chase Center. It will be broadcast nationally on ESPN 2, and locally on Spectrum SportsNet. Los Angeles fans all over the planet can also stream the clash online, via Spectrum SportsNet+. L.A.-area fans stuck in traffic can also dial in via 95.7 The Game or ESPN LA 710.
Injury Report
Centers Christian Koloko and Christian Wood and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt all remain out through at least the start of the regular season. Wood and Vanderbilt will be shelved until at least the start of November. According to ESPN's NBA Injury Status report, All-NBA Lakers combo forward LeBron James will be held out for the second consecutive matchup. Forward Rui Hachimura missed Thursday's game with calf tightness, but his status for Friday night is unclear.
On the Warriors side, guards De'Anthony Melton — one of Golden State's three new Klay Thompson replacements brought in this summer — and 2024 All-Rookie honoree Brandin Podziemski (broken nose) are both considered day-to-day, though they are projected to suit up.
Odds
The Warriors, who have gone 5-0 in their first preseason without Thompson (now on the Dallas Mavericks), opened the day as -10.5 favorites to win at home, per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network. The spread has shifted now to a more marginal -1.5, still in the Warriors' favor.
More
The big story yesterday, beyond Davis' 3-point marksmanship, was the clutch bucket-getting of rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht, who has already leapfrogged vets like Max Christie, Cam Reddish, and Gabe Vincent to become L.A.'s clear top reserve heading into the 2024-25 regular season. The 6-foot-6 wing out of Tennessee scored 35 points (including 25 in the fourth quarter and overtime periods) to help lead Los Angeles to a comeback victory against Phoenix late, as head coach JJ Redick opted to rest 31-year-old Davis in the bonus frame.
Knecht, 23, is averaging 18.0 points on .437/.360/.833 shooting splits (with 10.0 triple tries a night), 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks across his five preseason bouts so far. He's ready for prime time.
