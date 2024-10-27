Lakers Were Reluctant to Pull LeBron James in Fourth Quarter During Scoring Run
The Los Angeles Lakers moved to 3-0 for the first time in 13 years, and it came in dramatic fashion. The Lakers won a thriller against their division rivals, the Sacramento Kings, 131-127.
The Lakers, who have struggled against the Kings in the last handful of years, had a couple of hiccups but ultimately mustered up the play to beat their California counterparts.
L.A. needed all they could get from their superstar duo, and boy, they got that and then some. Lakers superstar LeBron James looked a bit sluggish through the first two games of the season, but that was quite the opposite in the third game, especially in the fourth quarter.
The Lakers entered the fourth quarter down seven after being up by as many as 15 points, and then LeBron happened. James went berzerk in the fourth quarter, helping the Lakers roar back with 16 points in the final quarter.
James was lighting up the scoreboard to start the fourth quarter and was responsible for 18 points during the Lakers' 21-0 run to start the fourth, scoring 11 straight then assisting on a Jaxson Hayes dunk before scoring five more.
James couldn't do any wrong. The team wanted more of James and was reluctant to pull James out during his scoring surge. After the game, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis spoke on that in the locker room.
"Just when you think he's slowing down, man, he continues to show the world why he's the greatest," Davis said in the locker room. "To go on that stretch, he actually looked to the bench and was trying to come out the game. We told him, 'You're not coming out.' He comes out and hits another 3. He never ceases to amaze any of us because we just know what he's capable of and what he's able to do."
L.A. outscored Sacramento 44-33 in the fourth quarter thanks to James' outburst. He shot 6-of-6 from the field and had 16 points in the final frame.
Ultimately, James finished the game with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists to earn his first triple-double of the 2024-25 NBA season. It was fun for the crowd and necessary for the win; nonetheless, James said he doesn't need to play at that high level for all four quarters.
"Listen, I could do that at 22, but at almost 40, I don't need to be doing it for four quarters," James said. "I have the luxury of having a MVP-caliber player next to me [in Anthony Davis]. AR [Austin Reaves] can get it going in bunches. D-Lo [D'Angelo Russell] can catch fire. Rui [Hachimura] has been consistent, and he can get going and score in bunches as well.
"So this team is not built for me to have 16-point quarters through all four quarters. That's not how it's constructed and nor should it be. We're a team, and we all play together."
James showed the NBA world why he is still among the best players in the league today.
He will turn 40 in two months.
