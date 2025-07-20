Lakers Would Send LeBron James, Bronny to Heat in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers have had to deal with trade rumors surrounding LeBron James ever since Rich Paul sent out a statement after James opted into his player option. James is perceived to be unhappy with what they have done recently.
However, James has not come out and asked for a trade or anything that would indicate that he is truly unhappy. If he did do that, he would be able to dictate where he goes because he has a no-trade clause.
One team that has been theorized to perhaps make a proposal for James is the Miami Heat.
If James does want to go back to Miami, this would be a package that the Heat could offer in exchange for him, according to Bleacher Report. Here is the proposal:
Miami Heat get: LeBron James, Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers get: Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, two first-round picks
If the Lakers had to send both James players to the Heat, this isn't a bad package to get back. Gettting Wiggins back would give them a good perimeter defender who can score.
Rozier is still battling some legal issues when it comes to the betting scandal that has been following him around, so he might not be a great addition to the trade.
The key thing for the Lakers is getting two first-round picks in this deal, as well. They can use those picks to build around Luka Doncic as he becomes the face of the franchise.
The Lakers would need to get players who can help Doncic contend for a championship in any possible trade for James. Of course, James would get to dictate where he gets to go.
It's highly unlikely that James will be moved before the start of the season, if he gets moved at all. If he does want to be traded, he likely wouldn't be moved until the trade deadline.
James only has a year or two left, so he wants to make sure he is in a place that can help him win a title. Miami likely wouldn't be that team, especially without Wiggins in the fold.
