Lakers Would Send LeBron James to West Rival in Blockbuster 4-Player Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of what can easily turn into an unforgettable offseason.
LeBron James has been at the center of immense trade speculation as of late, but Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes conjured up a potential deal that would send the NBA's All-Time leading scorer to the San Antonio Spurs.
In exchange for the 40-year-old superstar, the Spurs would send Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and a 2027 first-round pick, via the Atlanta Hawks.
LA certainly gets youth to add to its' core, but teaming up LeBron and Victor Wembanyama in the Western Conference nonetheless could prove harmful as the 7-foot-3 big man enters his third season.
Johnson is only 25 years old, but averages 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game across six seasons in the NBA. He is coming off of a down scoring year, but saw decreased minutes and an increased role off the bench.
Sochan has 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds across three seasons in San Antonio. At 22 years old, he can be a key disrupter at the power forward position and work well in the front court.
As for the veteran Barnes, a valuable member of the 2015 Golden State Warriors championship run, he is coming off of a 12.3 points per game season on 50.8 percent shooting from the field. His adjusted eFG of 62.2 percent was the best of his career.
James' agent, Rich Paul, spoke on what his client wants moving forward as many around the basketball world believe that the 40-year-old may be close to the end of his professional basketball career.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all."
If the Spurs aren't going to be that team for the King, he can waive his no-trade clause and have the Lakers find another deal. If no trade is found, keeping a player that finished sixth in MVP voting last season certainly doesn't seem like a terrible outcome for LA.
