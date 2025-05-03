LeBron James Contract Situation Could Be Disastrous For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive summer in front of them after their season ended on Wednesday night at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
L.A., who entered this series as the favorites, was beaten down by a much more physical, athletic, and younger team across the board. The early exit and the outcome certainly weren't what many had envisioned. However, the page has now turned, and per usual, all eyes will be on Lakers superstar LeBron James.
For what feels like a long time, the discussion surrounding James is whether he will retire or give it another go. James just finished his 22nd NBA season, and it is clear that he is closer to hanging his shoes up than going at it another year.
That is the million-dollar question this summer. ESPN's Shams Charania noted that he expects James to play at least one more summer.
If that is the case, the Lakers would owe him $58.4 million next season. That would undoubtedly hamper the Lakers' chance of competing next season due to the money James could collect and due to the fact that he will be 41 years old.
The Lakers relying on a player like that to compete for a title is foolish. James could still be a key player for L.A., but paying him that amount as a top player on this team is a ridiculous ask.
This brings us to the most obvious and common choice for the Lakers and James: a pay cut. James was open to one last summer for several players, including James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, and Jonas Valanciunas.
The Lakers could go big fish hunting this summer or even sign/trade a handful of players to bolster their roster. If they are able to do that, James would likely be open to a pay cut this summer if he continues to play.
It is unlikely that James will uproot his family after almost a decade in the purple and gold. He will likely retire or continue to play the rest of his contract with the Lakers. He has a no-trade clause, and it is unlikely that he will waive it.
So, if James and the Lakers want to compete, the most obvious choice is for the two sides.
