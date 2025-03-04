LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Pelicans
21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James, who at 40 is the NBA's oldest active player, could miss Tuesday's showdown against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the 6-foot-9 superstar is considered probable to play through a left foot injury that's been bugging him for most of the season.
Five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic is questionable due to a right knee contusion, while Most Improved Player candidate Austin Reaves shares that pregame status as a result of a strained right calf.
Standout two-way guard Jordan Goodwin is on the shelf with a right ankle sprain. Goodwin's defense and size has made him a prime candidate to replace Gabe Vincent in JJ Redick's rotations.
Starting forward Rui Hachimura, who of late has also functioned as Redick's preferred small-ball backup center, is also sidelined thanks to a left patellar tendinopathy.
New Lakers power forward/center Maxi Kleber, the second-best player acquired in L.A.'s mega-blockbuster trade for Doncic last month, remains unavailable as he recuperates from a January right foot surgery.
This story will be updated...