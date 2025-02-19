LeBron James Injury Status Lakers vs Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers come out of the All-Star break a very confident team. Prior to the break, they had won 10 of 12 games. They also only had Luka Doncic for two of those games.
Now, they get to add a top-three player in the NBA and remove any minutes restrictions from him. He is someone who can help them win a lot more games in the second half of the season.
He's also someone who can help the team with some injury insurance against other players getting hurt. That's especially true with LeBron James, their 40-year-old superstar.
James was the only player on the Lakers who was in San Francisco for All-Star weekend. He decided at the last second that he wasn't going to play in the All-Star Game due to his ankle injury.
This is the same injury that James has been dealing with all year. He has been listed probably on the injury report for most of the season because of that injury.
After sitting out the All-Star Game, he has been downgraded ahead of the Lakers' matchup with the Hornets on Wednesday night.
James is listed as questionable for this game. There is some concern that he might take some time off to rest his ankle now that the Lakers have Doncic.
Doncic would be able to run the show while James is sidelined if that does end up happening. Of course, health is the biggest issue the Lakers will face for the rest of the season.
The Lakers consider themselves a contenders to win the title this year now that they have Doncic. Still, they have to be healthy in order to make a deep run in the playoffs.
That means that James needs to get his ankle problems under control. It also means that Doncic needs to be able to stay healthy, which has been a bit of a problem for him in his career.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and nine assists per game.
