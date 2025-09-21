LeBron James is the 'Dream Target' of Lakers' Rival at Trade Deadline: Report
The Jonathan Kuminga-Golden State Warriors situation still remains at a massive standstill.
Kuminga reportedly wants a player option for the third year in a contract offer, whereas the Warriors reportedly want that third year to be a team option. Multiple deals have been allegedly nixed by the 22-year-old power forward, and as such there's some clear frustrations all parties are experiencing.
The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are said to covet Kuminga in a deal — though the offers to Golden State reportedly haven't been all that great. Kuminga, a former lottery pick, has a great deal of talent even if he's not the cleanest fit for how Steve Kerr likes to play.
With this in mind, could a possible Kuminga trade somewhere else materialize sooner than later?
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints brought up the notion that the Golden State Warriors would love to one day pair Steph Curry with LeBron James. Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, James seems to be a "dream target" for Golden State.
"This idea of the Warriors wanting to trade Kuminga after bringing him back on a new deal has been prevalent and has continued to lead to speculation of who the franchise would target," Siegel writes. "Having Kuminga on a cap figure north of $20 million is highly advantageous to the organization, and it gives the Dubs plenty of options to explore before the trade deadline.
Golden State's 'Dream Targets'
"Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are obviously the Warriors' two dream targets, yet other names have been reported as well," Siegel notes.
Kuminga could sign a one-year qualifying offer worth $7.9 million. While he'd be turning down guaranteed money on a lengthier deal, this would give him flexibility in terms of betting on himself and presumably cashing in on a big contract at year's end with another ballclub.
As it pertains to the Lakers, Kuminga would in theory fit the Luka Doncic timeline. He also offers an athletic rim-running profile that could mesh very well with the Slovenian star.
Having said all of this, there's been no direct indication from James that he wants out of Los Angeles. If he were to force his way into another situation, given his connection to Curry and the location of the franchise, Golden State would appear to be somewhere James could pursue.
Only then would the discussion around Kuminga heat up (assuming he does sign a multi-year deal).
