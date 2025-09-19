Lakers' West Rival Interested in Austin Reaves in Potential Free Agency
One of the biggest looming issues for the Los Angeles Lakers is Austin Reaves' future with the team. After signing Luka Doncic to a contract extension in the offseason, Reaves is up next to get one.
The problem for the Lakers is that Reaves will likely garner a substantial amount of money next season, especially if he continues to progress as he has throughout his career.
Reaves' potential free agency would come next summer, and he is set to be a highly sought-after free agent. If they let him go, one West team has already been linked to Reaves.
The Spurs could be interested in Lakers guard Austin Reaves
If Reaves does leave the Lakers, Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints is reporting that the Spurs could be interested in bringing him to San Antonio. Other teams are interested, as well.
"If/when Reaves opts out of his current contract, he'll be an unrestricted free agent with plenty of interest. League sources say the San Antonio Spurs and other teams are keeping a close eye on Reaves' free agency."
Reaves is looking to score a major payday, as he should. He set career-highs in almost every statistical category a year ago. And yet, there has been talk of replacing him in the starting lineup.
There have been rumors that the Lakers might opt to start Marcus Smart so that they have better defense on the perimeter. If that happens, Reaves will be out the door the moment he can opt out of his deal.
The Lakers Should Do Everything They Can to Keep Austin Reaves
Even though Reaves has some flaws on the defensive end of the court, the Lakers should do everything they can to keep him. His offensive game is too valuable to let him go.
Allowing him to walk in free agency for nothing would be catastrophic. At the very least, they should try to get something in return for him in a trade so that they can recoup some assets.
Last season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, all career-highs. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
