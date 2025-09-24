LeBron James Linked to 4 Teams If He Leaves Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James will soon begin his unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA.
He will soon set the record for most seasons in the association, and it certainly didn't come by accident. James has been one of the more consistent players in the league, both in terms of endurance and longevity.
The 40-year-old superstar is one of a kind, but while that is the case, it is clear that the end is near for James regarding his future in the NBA. Many suspect that this season could be James' last, and only time will tell if that is the case.
ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps conducted a survey with 20 coaches, scouts, and executives and presented them with the question, "Where will LeBron James be at the start of the 2026-27 season?"
According to a handful of those experts, they linked James to four teams next season: the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Heat and Mavericks received one vote each, the Warriors received two votes, and the Cavaliers received the most votes, with four.
This past season alone, James was linked to those four teams as trade rumors were swirling. However, with the season less than a month away, all signs point to James staying in LA, at least for this season, and leading the Lakers back to the mountaintop.
LeBron James Has Strong Ties With Those Four Teams
James has only played for three organizations in his illustrious 22-year career thus far, which include the Lakers, Heat and Cavaliers.
The ties with the Heat and Cavaliers are evident as he spent the best years of his career there and helped them bring home a championship. His ties to Cleveland are even stronger, as he spent 11 years there and is a native of Akron, Ohio, just 39 miles south of The Land.
His ties with the Mavericks and Warriors aren't as strong, but he has been rumored to have interest in both of those teams. For the past year and a half, the Warriors have been making their best efforts to acquire James via trade.
As for the Maveircks, they have also been linked to James, as they were rumored to be among the teams who could make a move for him, whether this summer, during the season or next summer.
Nonetheless, some experts believe James will finish his career in LA, whether that is after this season or in the near future.
