Lakers Draft Bust Signs with Champion EuroLeague Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has officially left the NBA, signing with Euroleague champions Fenerbache Beko Istanbul on a two-year deal. The club announced the deal officially on X.
The Lakers acquired Horton-Tucker on draft night in 2019 after the Orlando Magic drafted him 46th overall, trading a future first-round pick and cash considerations. The guard played just one college season with Iowa State, and averaged 11.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. He was 18 on draft night.
Horton-Tucker played six games in his rookie season, during which the Lakers won the NBA championship, and averaged 5.7 points per game on 13.5 minutes a night.
He had a much bigger role during the 2020-21 season, starting four games and coming off the bench 61 times. On 20.1 minutes per game, THT averaged 9.0 points on 45.8 percent shooting. He averaged 2.8 assists per game that season, the most he averaged in any of his seasons with the Lakers, as well as 2.6 rebounds per game.
Horton-Tucker signed a three-year, $30 million extension ahead of the 2021-22 season. The guard got even more playing time in 2021-22, playing 25.2 minutes per game across 60 games. He averaged double digit points per game for the first time in his career.
After 2021-22, the Lakers traded Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran Patrick Beverley, who lasted less than a season in Tinseltown.
Horton-Tucker spent two seasons with the Jazz, averaging more than 10 points per game in both seasons, and played 116 games for them.
Talen Horton-Tucker, NBA Journeyman
Things didn't go as well for Horton-Tucker after the Jazz opted not to re-sign him, as he returned to a more limited role upon signing with the Chicago Bulls ahead of 2024-25. He played 58 games, however he played just 12.5 minutes per game, the lowest of his career. He averaged just 6.5 points per game, and entered free agency at the end of the season.
Horton-Tucker will definitely see an increase in playing time with Fenerbache, and will look to add to his trophy case in Europe.
