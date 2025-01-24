Lakers Star LeBron James Named Starter, Makes NBA Record 21st All-Star Team
Superstar Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James may not be a top-10 player in the league anymore, but he's still a top-10 player when it comes to All-Star voting, apparently.
During the TNT's essential "Inside The NBA" broadcast, it was revealed that the 6-foot-9 former four-time league MVP has named to his 21st All-Star team, further extending his record tally of appearances. Two other Lakers Hall of Famers, center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (a 19-time All-Star) and shooting guard Kobe Bryant (an 18-time All-Star), directly trail him.
Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein shared the results via his official X account, initially revealed on TNT.
James joins Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference's three All-Star slots. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were named the West's two starting guards.
Durant makes his 15th All-Star appearance, while Curry will earn his 11th such honor. Curry's addition to the group is hardly a surprise, especially since the All-Star game will be played on the Warriors' home floor of Chase Center in San Francisco. Jokic makes his seventh All-Star berth, while Gilgeous-Alexander, the presumed MVP favorite on one of the NBA's best teams by record (36-7), makes his third team.
In the East, a pair of standouts on the 29-16 New York Knicks were named starters: point guard Jalen Brunson, making his second All-Star appearance, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, earning his fifth nod. Two-time MVP Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, 30, has been named to his ninth All-Star team. Reigning champion Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum makes his sixth straight All-Star squad, as does Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
Votes for All-Star starters are split between fans (whose votes are weighted towards 50 percent of the total), journalists (25 percent), and players. Each conference gets seven reserve players, voted on by league coaches.
The 14 reserve players for the 2025 NBA All-Star game will be named next Thursday. James' Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who is currently the best player in L.A., appears likely to make his 10th All-Star team and be named to the reserves.
In 38 healthy games for the 22-18 Lakers, James is averaging 23.7 points while slashing .513/.398/.763, 9.0 assists and 7.5 boards.
