Lakers Star Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared to Play, Season Debut Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been medically cleared to play and is set to make his season debut on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
Vanderbilt will be sidelined for Thursday's game versus the Boston Celtics, but barring any setbacks in the coming days, he'll be back in the rotation versus Golden State.
After undergoing surgeries to both feet during the offseason, followed by a lengthy rehab process, Vanderbilt will likely have heavy restrictions right out of the gate.
Vanderbilt has yet to play this season after undergoing two foot surgeries this past offseason.
All signs point to the Lakers welcoming back their star defensive-minded forward. We are approaching one year since he last played a game for the purple and gold.
Vanderbilt was last on the court on Feb 1, 2024, against the Boston Celtics. The Lakers were undermanned in that contest as they were without their two best players, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Nonetheless, the Lakers came out on top in what was one of their more impressive wins of the 2023-24 season.
However, Vanderbilt exited the game early due to a foot injury.
It has been a long and tumultuous road for Vanderbilt as he has almost gone a year without playing and has battled through a ton. In almost a year, he injured his foot, underdoing foot surgeries on two of his feet, experienced knee issues while rehabbing, and now to this.
The addition of Vanderbilt is massive for the Lakers' frontcourt, as they've been depleted all season long.
Outside of Anthony Davis, the Lakers have had issues on the defensive side of the ball.
Vanderbilt is arguably their best perimeter defender, as he can defend positions one through four. He is an apex athlete, and his return should result in the Lakers having a slightly better defense.
The 25-year-old was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Lakers prior to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. After an incredible back half of the 2023 season in L.A., the Lakers and Vanderbilt agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension.
The deal is fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year.
