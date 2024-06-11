Lakers News: LeBron James Refutes Idea He No Longer Wants to Win Title
On Monday, just hours after the Los Angeles Lakers failed to hire UConn's Dan Hurley, one of the most coveted coaches in college basketball, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James found himself in the limelight again.
James responded to a comment posted on Twitter/X about rumors that he no longer cares about winning. James refused to stay silent on this one and told the people how he really felt.
The soon-to-be 40-year-old James is one of the most accomplished players in sports. He's given his all and will continue to do so for another two or three years. Only time will answer whether his journey will continue with the Lakers or take a different path, adding a layer of intrigue to his and the Lakers' future.
Nonetheless, this isn't the first time a comment has been made regarding James. Many felt that his move to Los Angeles back in 2018 was not a basketball move but instead a move to launch his media productions and other various shows he produces. That clearly wasn't the case as his play and bringing home a championship to Los Angeles made that evident.
The Lakers stole the thunder at the start of the NBA Finals with the news of Hurley, and on Monday, they found out he will stay at UConn as he searches for a three-peat championship. L.A. now sits in an awkward position as the team put all their chips in for Hurley. Now they may need to resort to other options or, in previous frontrunner and James' podcast partner, JJ Redick.
The summer is off to not such a great start for the Purple and Gold.
