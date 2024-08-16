LeBron James' Son Bryce Has Received Multiple Big-Time College Offers
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made history countless times over the course of his NBA career. But arguably his most proud moment was seeing his son, Bronny, be drafted into the NBA earlier this offseason.
Bronny was selected by the Lakers with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This move saw the two players become the first father-son duo to ever become teammates at the NBA level.
When they step onto the court together later this season, it will be a special moment. But James does have another son who is looking to continue the basketball journey as well.
His son Bryce is a few years younger than Bronny but already has some offers from colleges. Bryce reportedly has received offers from Ohio State, USC, and Duquesne.
He was ranked in the top-100 players in the 2025 class by On3. However, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman wasn't thrilled with the idea of James being ranked this high.
"Bryce James is not a Top 100 player right now."
Bryce may have more potential than Bronny in the NBA, especially as a scorer of the basketball. In a recent performance at the Peach Jam, he showed exactly why some scouts are very low on him.
He averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and one block per game. James struggled a little in these games but there is still hope that he can become an impactful player at the next level.
Bryce has shown previously that he can finish off the dribble well, a trait that many scouts love to see from young guards. He will need to perform much better at the college level if he wants to become a player in the NBA.
However, Bronny had a poor first season with USC and still made it to the NBA. He did show strong defensive instincts on the floor, likely helping interested teams bypass his overall performance.
Another college basketball expert weighed in on Bryce being ranked in the top 100 of his class. Kevin Sweeney had a similar train of thought as Goodman to how he should be projected.
Bryce James being a top-100 recruit is significantly worse than anything Bronny-related over the last two years.
All in all, Bryce will land with a college team and all eyes will be on how he performs. Being the son of LeBron can open some doors but in the end, it's about how productive he can be on the court.
