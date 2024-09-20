LeBron James Still Ranks Among Elite 2024-25 Fantasy Small Forwards
Hot off claiming his fourth Olympic medal (and third gold), can 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James repeat his prolific output from 2023-24 this year?
To read one expert opinion, yes.
Even heading into a record-tying 23rd NBA season, Dan Titus of Yahoo Sports ranks James as the third-best small forward fantasy option in the NBA, listing him as the last in his top tier of elite players at the position. James, who was already the NBA's active oldest player last year and will turn 40 this year, is only listed ahead of newly-signed Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Paul George and newly-extended Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
"The Lakers didn't do much to upgrade their roster in the offseason, which means that once again, they'll be heavily dependent on Anthony Davis and the oldest player in the league, LeBron James," Titus writes. "King James is still performing at a high level, but be cautious that Father Time can strike at any time."
Last year, James was healthy for 71 of 82 regular season contests, averaging an efficient 25.7 points on .540/.410/.750 shooting splits, along with 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks a night. The issue with counting on James as a top draft pick, more than his output, is his availability. Across his prior five seasons in Los Angeles, James had missed an average of 22.2 games a season. Given his age and severe playoff mileage, it's a safe bet that he will be less healthy with L.A. than he had been in years prior.
Interestingly, Titus puts rising Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Jalen Williams, ascendant Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, and perennial All-Stars Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and DeMar DeRozan of the Sacramento Kings, in his second tier, which Titus has dubbed "All-Star caliber SFs." Butler has been plagued by nagging health issues in recent seasons and DeRozan, though frequently healthy, is an inefficient 3-point shooter. Williams, Wagner and Brown are all 28 or younger, and presumably still have some upside.
James' numbers have been remarkably consistent across his Hall of Fame career. But the man has played in 10 Finals and 12 Conference Finals. Even though he spends an alleged $1.5 million on his body annually, recent evidence has shown the 6-foot-9 superstar can't quite withstand the NBA grind at the same level as he did in his youth.
