LeBron James Suffers Injury at Olympics, Gets Stitches
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered an injury during Team USA's dominant 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
James put in another dominant effort, scoring 12 points to go along with nine assists, three rebounds, and three steals while shooting 5-of-6 from the field. However, in the third quarter, James was hit by an inadvertent elbow on the left side of his face, and was forced to leave the game.
James threw a pass that led to a turnover in the third quarter of the United States' win. He ran back in transition to play defense, and was clipped in the face by a Georginho de Paula elbow on a putback attempt.
James went back to the locker room after suffering the injury. He ended up returning to the bench, but didn't re-enter the game. With the United States up by at least 20 points the entire second half, they didn't need James to return.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that James had to get four stitches after taking the elbow to the face. James told Marc J. Spears of Andscape that he was OK.
"I’m OK," James said. "I just got hit with an inadvertent elbow."
This injury is unlikely to prevent James from playing in Thursday's semifinal matchup against Team Serbia on Thursday. However, it was a scary moment nonetheless for James and USA as they compete for their fifth straight gold medal at the Olympics.
Tuesday's game was the best all-around performance for Team USA. Six differnet players scored double figures, including both Lakers stars James and Anthony Davis.
Davis came off the bench and made a massive impact, scoring 13 points with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. He continued to make an impact on both sides of the court, as he's done all tournament long.
James, Davis and Team USA are getting set for their semifinal matchup against Serbia on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.
The Americans have already beaten Nikola Jokic and Serbia twice over the last three weeks, once in an exhibition game and once in pool play. The U.S. will have to complete the trifecta against Serbia if they want a chance for their fifth consecutive gold medal.
