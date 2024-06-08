Lakers News: LeBron James Unfollows 3 Stars on Social Media, Including Ex-Teammate
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is making big personnel moves already, even before the official start of the 2024 NBA offseason.
That's because the 20-time All-NBA vet has unfollowed not one, not two, but three NBA or former NBA stars on X. Per NBA Alerts, James unfollowed former L.A. Clippers/Detroit Pistons six-time All-Star power forward/center Blake Griffin, three-time All-Star Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons (who will almost certainly never be an All-Star again, as he's been plagued by injuries and shooting woes for several years and now possesses one of the worst contracts in the league), and James' one-time Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, NBA center-turned-ESPN talking head Kendrick Perkins.
Perkins was recently pretty critical of James' decision to talk about how much he missed playing alongside star point guard Kyrie Irving, on the eve of the first game of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics (with whom Perkins won a title in 2008 as the club's starting five) and Irving's Dallas Mavericks.
So James' decision to ditch Perkins, while somewhat petty, makes at least some sense. Why Griffin and Simmons were slighted is more of a mystery. Perhaps James has a finite amount of follows he wants to distribute, and he views the now-retired Griffin and the now-declining Simmons as not being worthy of his engagement on X? This is just total speculation, to be fair.
This summer, James has another, far more major decision to make regarding his $51.4 million team option on his contract with L.A. for the 2024-25 season. Why is he wasting time reassessing his X follows?
