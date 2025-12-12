Lakers' LeBron James Shrugs Off Playoff Talk Following Rich Paul 'Contender' Remarks
Game Over is a new podcast format featuring famed sports personality Max Kellerman and super agent Rich Paul.
The two have combined to give weekly takes on everything throughout the sporting world. Uniquely positioned to speak on the NBA and most specifically childhood friend LeBron James, Paul recently delved into conversation with Kellerman in which he bluntly stated that he didn't believe the Los Angeles Lakers, as currently constituted, could be considered title contenders.
That wasn't meant as a knock to the players or the franchise, but rather Paul's opinion that the team might not be able to match up with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven-game series.
After Wednesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup, James was specifically asked about the comments from Paul and whether the playoffs are even on his mind, considering they'd be slated to start roughly five months from now.
“It’s December. What? Are you talking about the playoffs? Nah, I can’t do that,” LeBron said after the loss. “It’s not OK. Not my mindset. I can’t think about what we can do in the playoffs in December. What I can say is that the habits that we built throughout the regular season each month, if we are in a position to make it to the postseason and be able to get to that point, well, we have to build it now. But as far as talking about what type of damage we can do in the postseason in December, that’s not right for the basketball guys, not for me.”
As of Dec. 12, the Lakers currently sit tied for third in the vaunted Western Conference, only a game behind the second-place Denver Nuggets.
The team should comfortably sit in the top-six barring a total collapse. It'll be interesting to see how the front office addresses some roster issues. As was seen versus the Spurs, a quicker team that wants to run can give the Lakers issues.
It would be prudent for the Lakers to add some semblance of athleticism on the wing — and that player in particular has been rumored to be New Orleans Pelicans all-league defender Herb Jones.
