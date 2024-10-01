LeBron James Speaks on What it Means to Play Alongside Son Bronny at Lakers Media Day
20-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James, the league's oldest player at 39 years old, will make NBA history this year when he suits up next to his 19-year-old son, ex-USC Trojans rookie point guard Bronny James, this year for the first time. It will mark the inaugural moment a father-son duo has shared the hardwood simultaneously in the league's 79-year history (though it's happened in other sports), let alone for the same squad.
Los Angeles selected the 6-foot-2 Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the second round of June's 2024 NBA Draft. Though he will play with his dad on the Lakers proper, the raw guard is expected to log most of his rookie season minutes with L.A.'s G League affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers.
Read More: Bronny James Open to Getting Reps in G League This Year
Lakers general manager/team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka also drafted All-American former Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick in the first round.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” LeBron said, per Greg Beacham of The Associated Press, via NBA.com. “It’s pure joy, to be honest, to be able to come to work every day, put in the hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow. We push each other. He pushes me, I push him. We push our teammates. Just a very joyous moment, not only for myself, but for our family.”
Despite Bronny's fresh, fully-guaranteed $7.9 million four-year contract with the Lakers and his reported millions of NIL earnings while at USC, he still lives with his dad in Brentwood — though that doesn't mean the two generations of Jameses get much face time.
“To be honest, if you have kids, I mean, at my age [39] and his age, there’s not really much interaction going on on a day-to-day basis,” LeBron said. He is also father to Sierra Canyon School shooting guard Bryce, 17, and daugher Zhuri, nine. “He comes down, he eats, he goes to his room, plays a video game. If I’m down there with my wife [Savannah] watching a movie, he’ll stop in. So it’s not much, like, ‘Meet me at the table at 5 o’clock. We need to discuss work tomorrow.’ That doesn’t happen.”
More Lakers: LeBron James Says He Has 'A Lot' Left in the Tank Ahead of 22nd NBA Season