Longtime Lakers Trade Target Reportedly on Block Once Again
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a solid start to the season. As of Tuesday, they have a 10-6 record and are currently a top-six seed in the Western Conference.
Although we are only through the season's first month, every game matters for L.A., especially in the West.
The Lakers are on a good path, but they need to make a monumental trade or two to be considered legitimate contenders in the league. A trade is currently on the horizon; who will it be for is a mystery.
While the Lakers have been linked to a handful of players so far, one longtime trade target is reportedly on the block, Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine.
According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are on the trade block.
The Bulls, currently on pace to win 32 games this season, have a top-10 protected pick in the upcoming draft.
Clearly, the Bulls are stuck in the middle and need to make a move to improve their chances of a top pick. They need to start all over, and a player like LaVine on the roster only hurts those chances due to his stellar play.
LaVine is off to a great start this season. He is averaging 22.7 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists and is shooting 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from three in 15 games.
The 29-year-old has been on the Lakers' radar for the past few years, and this season could finally be where L.A. lands him.
However, it's easier said than done. Trading for LaVine is difficult due to his large max contract and recent injury history. This has made teams hesitant to take on a significant financial commitment, especially considering his potential role as a third option for a contending team. Essentially, his value is perceived as not matching the high cost of his contract.
Still, he is a great talent and could help out on a winning team for the right price.
LaVine is earning a lot of money, roughly $138 million in the next three seasons. That price is scary for teams; a team would need to give up a lot to match the salaries.
The Lakers could do so, but it would be too much for a B+ player, at best, and not much depth to follow in the starting lineup and coming off the bench.
