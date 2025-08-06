Luka Doncic Has Put Pressure on Lakers to Compete Immediately
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new era with superstar Luka Doncic.
As the 26-year-old prepares to play his first full season in the purple and gold, he will be doing so with a lucrative, three-year $165 million contract extension. He reportedly told the president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, and head coach JJ Redick that the pressure is on them to ensure that he can compete for title No. 18.
"I don't want to wait," Doncic said. "I had a taste of the Finals. I am getting back there. So, let's do whatever we can now."
As rumors have been constantly swirling this offseason regarding the Lakers, it has been clear that the team is building around Doncic and prioritizing his needs.
With a three-point shooter and big man need that became apparent during last season's first-round playoffs exit, the front office went to work this offseason, inking a deal with former Sacramento Kings power forward Jake LaRavia and former Portland Trail Blazers center, Deandre Ayton.
LaRavia is a 23-year-old Pasadena native and has the potential to be a productive piece around Doncic this season and beyond. After shooting 42.3 percent from-3 last season during his time with the Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, he is the ideal teammate for a playmaker like Luka and fits the timeline to perhaps grow with the team.
Ayton, who turned 27 last month, is the vertical threat that the Lakers so desperately needed and can once again prove to be a force down low after injuries seemed to have slowed him down the last two seasons. He is a career 16.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and one block per game center that will fill an evident void in the offense.
Doncic may not have all the moves needed for a title run at this very moment, but the front office has made no indication that they are done making deals. Regardless, a new-look Luka appears to be ready to make another major jump in his elite game and keep shining on the hardwood.
