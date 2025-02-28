Luka Doncic 'Hoping' to Get His Own Statue With Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic about a week before the trade deadline. They did so not just because of how good he is now, but also how good he still can be.
Doncic is just 25 years old and is already one of the best players in the NBA. He hasn't played an entire NBA season while being in shape, either.
The Lakers believe they can change some of his habits so that they can fully unlock him. He dragged the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year and learned a lot from that experience.
Doncic is still trying to figure out how he fits with the Lakers' roster right now, although he is starting to get more comfortable. It will take a little bit more time to have great games consistently with this team.
Dallas was concerned about Doncic's commitment to the game. It was one of the things they pointed to when explaining why they decided to trade him away.
It doesn't seem like Doncic has those same feelings. He revealed recently that he is hoping to get his own statue in LA.
The only way to get a statue is to play like one of the all-time greats. The Lakers have had some of the best players in the history of the league play for them, and very few of them have statues.
That should tell Lakers fans that he has the motivation to get even better than he is. That would also indicate that he has the motivation to stay in shape for an entire season.
Doncic is already one of the most talented players in the league. If he truly dedicates himself to being an all-time great, he will quickly become the best player in the entire league.
LeBron James will have a profound impact on the rest of Doncic's career. If he can help change some of his habits, the rest of the league is going to be in serious trouble.
So far this season with Dallas and LA, Doncic is averaging 26.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.