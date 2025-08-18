All Lakers

Luka Doncic Injury Report: Lakers Star's Status Updated Ahead of EuroBasket After Scare

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers and Team Slovenia fans were holding their breaths Saturday, when five-time All-NBA L.A. superstar guard Luka Doncic suffered a right knee contusion during a warm-up game — against Doncic's one-time Dallas Mavericks teammate Kristaps Porzingis and Porzingis' Latvian team — for his native Slovenia, prior to the official start of EuroBasket.

With Doncic hobbled, Slovenia eventually fell to Latvia by double digits, 100-88.

Now, the Slovenian basketball federation's official X account has released an update on the 6-foot-6 pro's availability going forward.

"After the match [against Latvia] in Riga, the team will continue preparations for EuroBasket on Monday – already on Tuesday, a clash with Great Britain awaits us at Arena Stozice," Slovenia notes.

"The team will also be joined in training by captain Luka Doncic, who fortunately finished the game against Latvia without injury," Slovenia adds.

Per The Stein Line's Marc Stein, that means Doncic will be joining his comrades at the team's Monday practice.

As Stein and the Slovenian federation note, Doncic's next ostensible game would transpire against Great Britain on Tuesday. Stein cautions that the team is uncertain of Doncic's availability in what is ultimately a friendly clash.

Slovenia's final friendly game is a clash with three-time MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's Team Serbia, slated for Thursday. Slovenia is scheduled to play its first matchup of EuroBasket competition proper against Team Poland a week from that Serbia clash, August 28. The action will tip off at 11:30 a.m. PT.

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News