Luka Doncic Injury Report: Lakers Star's Status Updated Ahead of EuroBasket After Scare
Los Angeles Lakers and Team Slovenia fans were holding their breaths Saturday, when five-time All-NBA L.A. superstar guard Luka Doncic suffered a right knee contusion during a warm-up game — against Doncic's one-time Dallas Mavericks teammate Kristaps Porzingis and Porzingis' Latvian team — for his native Slovenia, prior to the official start of EuroBasket.
With Doncic hobbled, Slovenia eventually fell to Latvia by double digits, 100-88.
Now, the Slovenian basketball federation's official X account has released an update on the 6-foot-6 pro's availability going forward.
"After the match [against Latvia] in Riga, the team will continue preparations for EuroBasket on Monday – already on Tuesday, a clash with Great Britain awaits us at Arena Stozice," Slovenia notes.
"The team will also be joined in training by captain Luka Doncic, who fortunately finished the game against Latvia without injury," Slovenia adds.
Per The Stein Line's Marc Stein, that means Doncic will be joining his comrades at the team's Monday practice.
As Stein and the Slovenian federation note, Doncic's next ostensible game would transpire against Great Britain on Tuesday. Stein cautions that the team is uncertain of Doncic's availability in what is ultimately a friendly clash.
Slovenia's final friendly game is a clash with three-time MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's Team Serbia, slated for Thursday. Slovenia is scheduled to play its first matchup of EuroBasket competition proper against Team Poland a week from that Serbia clash, August 28. The action will tip off at 11:30 a.m. PT.
This story will be updated...