NBA Makes Surprise Change After Clear Message From Lakers Star Luka Doncic

A missive from five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic may have prompted a big change from the league, prior to the Lakers' Emirates NBA Cup home clash with the 5-14 Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Following the 13-4 Lakers' 135-118 NBA Cup victory against the LA Clippers on Wednesday, the 6-foot-6 guard issued a request to the NBA at large, after slipping and sliding on the game's special NBA Cup court.

“Adjust the courts, please. It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous," Doncic said postgame, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Doncic also noted that the court didn't have the usual grip afforded players on standard hardwood, an issue he noticed while going through his pregame warm-up routine.

"I don't know, it was just, I slipped a lot of times, and you could see like a lot of players slip, and that's dangerous, man," Doncic said.

According to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, the NBA's court vendor technicians have now deemed the court unplayable for Friday's tilt against Dallas. It will be repaired, and is slated to be available to Los Angeles in two weeks — should they have a need for it.

Lakers starting small forward Rui Hachimura reflected on the challenges of playing on the new court, calling it out for its — among other issues, per Price.

Rui Hachimura on the Lakers' NBA Cup court: "Oh yeah. That was bad. I felt it right away when I was warming up. It just felt weird. Just like oily, slippery. Everybody was on the floor, literally. Every second. We’re going [back to] the normal court, so it will be fine." https://t.co/qD69OQDX6f pic.twitter.com/E4MvZa753o — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 28, 2025

"Oh yeah. That was bad. I felt it right away when I was warming up. It just felt weird. Just like oily, slippery," Hachimura said. "Everybody was on the floor, literally. Every second. We’re going [back to] the normal court, so it will be fine."

With or without a less-slippery court, the Lakers will be bringing back one of the standout free agents they added over the summer, in center Deandre Ayton. The 7-footer had been shelved for the Clippers game with a right knee contusion, but has been cleared to play.

But Los Angeles might also be missing another critical free agent signing.

According to the NBA's latest injury report and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, three-time All-Defensive Team reserve guard Marcus Smart has seen his availability downgraded from questionable to doubtful as the 31-year-old grapples with back spasms.

Marcus Smart (back spasms) has been downgraded to doubtful tonight vs DAL, per the Lakers — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 28, 2025

The game tips off at at 7 p.m. PT on Friday night.

