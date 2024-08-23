Lakers News: Magic Johnson Believes Kobe Bryant Belongs in NBA Goat Conversation
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long and significant history. They are one of the world's most successful and well-known franchises, and that didn't happen by accident.
The Lakers franchise, which is second to none, owes much of its glory to the players who have proudly worn the purple and gold jersey. Among these legends, the late great Kobe Bryant stands out as a figure of unparalleled significance; his impact on the franchise's history and success is undeniable.
Bryant is arguably the greatest Laker of all time after spending 20 years with the franchise and bringing them a championship five times. Bryant is not only one of the greatest Lakers of all time, but he's an all-time great.
Many around the basketball world certainly think so, especially five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
In a recent appearance on NH Experience TV, Nick Hamilton asked Johnson if Bryant was still alive, would he be considered in the GOAT conversation alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James? Johnson didn't hesitate to answer the question.
"Yeah, because we know Kobe belongs in that conversation even today. Kareem, Kobe and they all wore the purple and gold," said Johnson. "So I think about what Kobe meant to the game of basketball worldwide, and to me offensively he’s the second-best dude in terms of at that shooting guard, small forward positions behind Michael Jordan. When you think about scoring-wise nobody could stop Kobe just like nobody could stop Michael Jordan."
Bryant's legacy is matched to only the greatest basketball players we have and will ever witness in this game. The numbers and accomplishments speak for themselves regarding Bryant's place in the GOAT conversation. The Laker great is a five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, 2008 NBA MVP, 18-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA First Team, nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Not only do the accolades back him up, but at the peak of his powers, there was arguably nobody better than Bryant. His ability to score the basketball at will and at a high clip was second to none.
On top of that, his drive and competitive nature to do everything he could to get an edge on his opponent was on the side of lunacy. In 20 Hall of Fame seasons, Bryant averaged 25.0 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, while he shot 44.7 percent from the field and 33 percent from three in 1,346 games.
