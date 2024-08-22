Former Lakers Guard Playing in Celebrity Pickleball Showdown
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin will be playing in an upcoming celebrity pickleball showdown. Nextshark and the Bay Area Breakers announced their first-ever Celebrity Pickleball Exhibition.
The showdown will take place on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. pm at The HUB Alameda. It's the home of the Bay Area Breakers which is located in Alameda, California.
Lin will be playing against tennis legend Michael Chang, with the proceeds from the vent benefiting the Jeremy Lin Foundation and Pickleball Cares. Pickleball Cares is an organization that uses the game of pickleball to give back to communities, supporting a wide range of causes.
The Jeremy Foundation hopes to empower others and communities by providing educational opportunities, health and wellness programs, and more to underprivileged groups. Both charities strive to give back to underserved communities, making this event a special occasion.
On Lin's team will be Collin Shick of the Breakers as they face off against Chang and Augie Ge.
The former Lakers guard will also face off against Chang and Alix Truong. This event is presented with DUPR in partnership and is supported by Drinklies as the official hydration partner.
Following the celebrity match, the Breakers will be taking on the SoCal Hard Eights in a Major League Pickleball matchup. This should be an exciting match for all to enjoy and for anyone that isn't able to attend, there will be action live on the MLP YouTube channel.
Lin spent the 2014-15 season with the Lakers after being traded to Los Angeles from the Houston Rockets. He, along with one first-round and second-round pick, went to the Lakers in exchange for the rights to Serhiy Lishchuk.
The Lakers went 21-61 in Lin's lone season with the team, marking one of the worst seasons in the historic franchise's history. Lin was put into the starting lineup to start the year after an injury to guard Ronnie Price occurred but he struggled to fit into the offensive system that head coach Byron Scott put into place.
He eventually was moved back to the bench after Price returned. Rookie Jordan Clarkson also received minutes over Lin that season, causing some drama within the Lakers locker room.
On the year, Lin averaged 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.6 rebounds per game. One of the bright spots for Lin that season came from his 3-point shooting. He shot 36.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line, one of the higher marks in his career.
He played in the NBA for nine seasons, with his time in New York being his best years. With the Knicks, Lin created "Linsanity" after some brilliant performances. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game during his stint with the Knicks.
He eventually made his way to Houston to play for the Rockets through restricted free agency before bouncing around the league for the remainder of his career. Over 480 games in his career, Lin averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
