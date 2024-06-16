Lakers News: Main Competition for Star Guard Not Expected to Pursue Trade Anymore
The Los Angeles Lakers, known for their strategic roster changes, may make a significant move if an All-Star-level player becomes available via trade. The NBA trade market is a hotbed of competition, and the Lakers are no strangers to it. We could witness another intense battle for a star-level player this summer.
Should the Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell become available, the Los Angeles Lakers will be among the first to make a move. Mitchell's exceptional talent could be a game-changer for the Lakers. However, they won't be the only ones vying for his services. With several teams eyeing Mitchell, the competition will be fierce; however, one leading competitor may be out of the running.
According to The Athletic's Fred Katz, the New York Knicks may not be interested in trading for the New York native this summer.
"The Knicks are not in the same position today that they were a couple of summers ago when their offseason goal was to trade for Mitchell," Katz wrote. "They couldn't make it happen, pulling out of negotiations when the price became too large. If Mitchell were to hit the trade market again this summer, league sources say the Knicks would not be as enthusiastic in their pursuit of him — and that's because the situation has changed."
Rumors of the Knicks acquiring Mitchell have been around since he entered the league. Mitchell was born and raised in Elmsford, New York, and loves New York through and through. As things stand, the Knicks acquiring the hometown kid seems dim.
If Mitchell becomes available, that will be one less team to worry about if you're the Lakers brass. Things are quiet now, but the chatter will start as soon as the NBA season is officially over. Buckle up for what should be another entertaining summer in the NBA.
