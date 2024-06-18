Lakers Miss Out on Hiring Beloved Coach-Turned-Consultant, Who Signs with Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers lose out on a potential coaching hire, Jeff Van Gundy. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers have hired former NBA coach and former ESPN commentator Van Gundy to become the team's lead assistant.
In the previous season, Van Gundy was a key figure in the Boston Celtics' basketball operations division, serving as a senior consultant. This came after a successful stint as a color commentator, where he provided insightful analysis alongside play-by-play announcers Mike Breen and Mark Jackson, including during the NBA Finals on 15 occasions.
Van Gundy is no stranger to the sideline. He coached in the NBA from 1995-2007 with the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets. He holds a 430-318 record as a head coach and even led the Knicks to the NBA Finals in 1999, but they came short against the San Antonio Spurs.
The 62-year-old has a strong relationship with the Clippers head coach and former Laker guard Ty Lue as they were members of the USA Basketball staff. Van Gundy had turned down many head coaching gigs when he was commentating for ESPN and will now return to the sidelines to help the Clippers reach the mountaintop.
The Lakers, in their own right, will look to do the same with who their head coach may be.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Colleague Seems to Accidentally Reveal His LA Future