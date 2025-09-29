NBA All-Star Slams Lakers for LeBron James Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have been called out for a key LeBron James decision over the summer.
L.A. failed to reach a new one-plus-one deal with the 21-time All-Star power forward, meaning he is now on an expiring $52.6 million contract.
During a new episode of his podcast "Gil's Arena," San Fernando Valley native-turned-three-time All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas lambasted the Lakers front office and new controlling owner Mark Walter for opting not to lock up James on a longer-term agreement.
“If I were the owner, I would have made a deal with him,” Arenas said. “Ask him what he wanted. If I can backdoor another $50 [million] to him, like invest in his school or whatever, something he’s going to capitalize on later in life to save me $50 [million] today where I can build, I would have done it.”
At 40, James will be the league's oldest active player for the third straight year — which also happens to be his record-extending 23rd in the pros. He remains a productive player, but he's now a perpetual injury risk, and is not the All-Defensive menace on the wing he had been during his Miami Heat-era prime.
"All the greats were underpaid,” Arenas said. “[Michael] Jordan was underpaid. Kobe [Bryant] was underpaid. Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] was underpaid.”
This was a salient point. But Arenas then went on to make an absolutely bonkers claim, suggesting that neither the 26-year-old Doncic nor the 27-year-old Austin Reaves were the team's "future."
“LeBron James is your [present], and LeBron James Jr. [Bronny James] is your future,” Arenas posited. “Luka is the bridge in between the two LeBron eras.”
Bronny James had an underwhelming rookie season, and though there have been signs of life in Summer League and he looks to have NBA upside, it's unfair to put the weight of an elite franchise on his shoulders. He was the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC, and even then complaints were levied that the 6-foot-2 guard being brought in at the end of the draft was generous.
For now, the 20-year-old projects as, eventually, being a solid, defense-first rotation guard down the road.
