JJ Redick Hasn't Made Decision on Lakers' Starting Lineup Yet
When speaking with the media on Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked specifically about the team's starting lineup this upcoming year.
More news: NBA Insiders Split on Lakers' LeBron James' Future After This Season
There's going to be some real turnover from last year's group, considering one of those integral players (Dorian Finney-Smith) is now in Houston.
Redick was quite transparent with his response — admitting that he doesn't care too much about the starter designation label. To take it a step further, he believes that he has "7-8 starter-level players" on the roster.
When unpacking these statements, there are some aspects of the team that are crystal-clear in nature with others a bit more ambiguous.
What We Do Know
Three starters are unequivocally going to be locked-in on an nightly basis. The trio is comprised of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Deandre Ayton.
James and Doncic's inclusions go without saying. Ayton also is a rock-solid participant given the team's need for a real upgrade at the center spot, as well as the comparison of Ayton to the other centers on the roster. Without question, he's the best of the bunch — and someone that conceivably could average a double-double.
More news: LeBron James Linked to 4 Teams If He Leaves Lakers
Up in the Air
With those three firmly fastened into the lineup, the next two spots are curious ones. James and Doncic in theory provide more than enough playmaking abilities and ball-handling skills. If Redick wanted to surround those two with shooters, it wouldn't be the worst strategy.
Additionally, the pairing is not great on the defensive end of the floor. Redick wants James and Doncic fresh, and the prospects of having to chase athletes around the perimeter is not an appetizing one.
There's some thought that going defense-heavy with the other two could work. Marcus Smart surely would be inserted at one spot. His reputation speaks for itself, as does his toughness and grit. Rui Hachimura started a great deal last year and could conceivably join the group as a floor-spacer with decent athleticism even if his best position is where James currently plays.
The Austin Reaves Conundrum
The biggest elephant in the room is Austin Reaves. He averaged over 20 PPG last year and is in a contract year assuming he opts out (which in all likelihood he will). Do the Lakers consider bringing Reaves off the bench a la Manu Ginobili with the San Antonio Spurs? Reaves is also not an elite defensive player, and the thought of him going against reserves on the offensive end makes him highly dangerous.
On the flip side, does the team risk upsetting him which in turn could make re-signing Reaves more difficult? Jake LaRavia has been mentioned as a dark-horse starter in the frontcourt — though he doesn't solve the defensive issues, either.
While the finishing lineup means more than the starting lineup in most cases, Redick still wants a group that can positively set the tone on both ends of the floor from the literal jump.
More likely than not, Reaves will probably start with the final spot up for grabs between Smart and Hachimura.
Latest Lakers News
More news: NBA Insiders Split on Lakers' LeBron James' Future After This Season