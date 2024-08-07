NBA Executive Doesn't Believe Lakers Will Trade for Jerami Grant
Despite entering the trade market with limited financial flexibility and a reluctance toward trading two future first-round NBA draft picks (2029, 2031), the Lakers are striving to add another piece to their roster. One option is Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant.
The NBA trade market has been quiet recently, but it is expected to pick up now that Lauri Makkanen of the Utah Jazz has reportedly decided to remain in Utah and sign a massive, long-term extension, according to Heavy.com.
Last season, Grant hit enough 3-pointers (2.1 per game) to have tied with four-time NBA champion LeBron James as the No. 2 leader on the Lakers. In the 2022-23 season, Grant made 40.1 percent of his 5.7 3-point attempts — last year, he made 40.2 percent of 5.1 attempts from deep.
While the 30-year-old is a great shooter, Grant comes with a handful of downfalls. He is an expensive trade option that would most likely require the Lakers’ to include forward Rui Hachimura in a deal to be able to fulfill Grant’s contract.
The Trail Blazer forward is in his second season of a five-year, $160-million contract. Considering the Lakers’ tight budget, it would be hard to acquire Grant without having to sacrifice a player who plays a key role in the L.A. rotation.
Grant also may not be that much of an upgrade over Hachimura, which raises concern over the logic behind the trade.
“If they get Grant, I am not sure they are that much better as a team,” one NBA executive said to Heavy.com. “It’s a bad contract. He’s a good shooter but he is not a very good defender. I am not sure he is that much better than Rui, so if you’re giving up Rui and a draft pick? I can’t see making that move. It’s making a trade just for the sake of making a trade, and that’s always unwise.”
Last season, Hachimura averaged 13.6 points with 53.7 percent shooting from the field and 42.2 percent 3-point shooting. Meanwhile, Grant averaged 21.0 points with 45.1 percent shooting from the field and the aforementioned 40.2 percent 3-point shooting abilities. Grant also has a smaller build than Hachimura and is weaker defensively.
The Trail Blazers are seeking a high price for any team that wants Grant but the Lakers are hesitant to make the move. Therefore, the Trail Blazers may have to consider lowering the price for Grant if they want to profit off him.