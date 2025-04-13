NBA Fans React to Lakers vs Timberwolves First Round Playoff Series
For the first time since 2004, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs. This time, it will be in the first round of the playoffs compared to when they last played for a shot to go to the NBA Finals.
The Lakers are expected to be the favorite in the series as they not only have the best player on their side but arguably the best team. They enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the West and won 50 games in the season, the first time they have done so since the 2019-20 season.
Fans and the NBA world are expected to be in for a treat as two of the best players in the world, Luka Doncic for the Lakers and Anthony Edwards for the Timberwolves, will be at center stage.
It is a series that surely won't disappoint, but many seem to believe the Lakers will take care of business overwhelmingly.
The Lakers will host the Timberwolves on either Saturday, April 19, or Sunday, April 20. The schedule for the playoffs' first round should be revealed sometime this week.
L.A. had one hell of a season, and they will look to make it even better in the coming months.
While a first-round matchup against the Timberwolves—or several other potential opponents—won’t be a walk in the park, the Lakers find themselves on a favorable side of the bracket. Facing Minnesota to open the playoffs and potentially drawing the Rockets in the second round likely represents the most ideal path L.A. could have hoped for en route to the Western Conference Finals.
The path will not be easy, nor should it be, if the Lakers want to win title No. 18 and tie with the Boston Celtics once again for the most titles in the NBA.
The Timberwolves could present some problems for the Lakers due to their versatile wings and imposing bigs; however, at the end of it, L.A.'s firepower on offense and Minnesota's lack of a second option could be the reason for their potential downfall in the first round.
Aside from their stellar season, a minor win for the Lakers is that they avoided the Play-In Tournament and have a chance to rest for the next week.
