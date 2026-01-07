SI

Hawks Targeting One Key Wizards Player in Trae Young Trade Talks

The Hawks and Wizards are working to complete a trade with Trae Young before the deadline.

Wizards wing Corey Kispert is a key piece the Hawks reportedly want back in a Trae Young trade package.
Wizards wing Corey Kispert is a key piece the Hawks reportedly want back in a Trae Young trade package. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Wizards have emerged as the favorite to land Hawks star point guard Trae Young, with Washington reportedly at the top of the veteran’s list in trade talks.

Both sides seem motivated to get a deal done ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, with a move potentially coming sooner rather than later.

In a package involving Young, the Hawks are reportedly targeting veteran wing Corey Kispert as part of the return package, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The 26-year-old former Gonzaga star is averaging 9.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest in 19 games this season, on 49.6% shooting from the floor and 39.5% shooting from three.

Kispert has played in 311 games over his four-plus seasons with the Wizards, where he has both started and come off the bench. He's averaged 10.9 points per game on 47.5% shooting across his career to-date.

It will likely take a substantial package for the Wizards to acquire Young, even with him set to become a free agent this offseason. If a deal gets done, expect Kispert to be a key piece of the trade.

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

