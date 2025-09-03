NBA Hall of Famer Predicts Lakers’ LeBron James Will Retire After This Season
It feels as if this NBA offseason has focused primarily around the future of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Despite making no public declarations directly coming from himself, rumors continue to swirl that James could be soon leaving the Lakers whether it be to retire at the end of the year or perhaps to force his way to another team.
The conjecture and hype has been an integral part of the NBA media cycle for months now, and it's no surprise that someone of Paul Pierce's ilk was asked about the situation himself.
Pierce not only had constant battles with James in the Eastern Conference over the years, but the Los Angeles native has recently become a prominent media personality talking about the game he brilliantly played for over a decade with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers.
In an interview with sports personality The Schmo, Pierce was asked whether he thought this would be the final year James plays in the NBA. Without hesitation, Pierce offered a very strong statement.
"If I'm a betting man I think this will be [James's] last season. I think he's played 21, 22 years. He's been the GOAT for so long. He's maintained the stats. We appreciate what he's brought to the game and how he's held up the mantle since [Michael] Jordan left. Bron is one of them ones. We appreciate him. But, I think his time is up but we appreciate what he's [done] for the league."
Pierce brought up some important points about legacy. Jordan had truly held the mantle as the undisputed best player in the history of the sport. Many still feel as if the Chicago Bulls superstar holds that title today.
James' Greatness Will Be Missed
However, since breaking into the NBA in 2003, James has built what many believe to be the best career of any basketball player when factoring in his success in winning at the highest level coupled with his longevity and the statistical brilliance he's accrued.
While no one knows how much longer he'll play, once James does retire, millions around the world will sorely miss his presence on the court.
