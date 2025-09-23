NBA Insiders Split on Lakers' LeBron James' Future After This Season
There has been a lot of smoke around LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Trade rumors have been swirling around him ever since he seemed unhappy that Luka Doncic has become the face of the franchise.
James also just has natural age-related questions about his future. He will be 41 years old when the season ends. He has been playing for over 20 years at this point.
Heading into this season, some NBA insiders took a poll about what they think the future holds for James. They seem split on what he is going to do.
NBA Insiders Are Unsure What Lakers' Forward LeBron James Will Do
Insiders from ESPN took a poll around the NBA to figure out what those around the league believe James will do. They are very split on what they believe he will do.
Seven believe he will be with the Lakers next year. Five believe he will retire. Four surveyed think he will go to the Cavaliers, while two say the Warriors, one says the Mavericks, and one says the Heat.
"There was far from any sort of consensus among the respondents here, however, with one Eastern Conference scout summing up the general sentiment well. "If I was taking the Lakers or the field," they said, "I'd take the field. But I'll take the Lakers over any specific team, especially given they are the one with a clear path to pay him."
The Lakers Are Going to Do Their Best to Keep LeBron James
Los Angeles will not be trading James unless he absolutely demands that they trade him this season. If he does decide to leave, it will be at the end of the year when he can opt out of his contract.
James is going to do whatever he wants, and he won't let anyone know about it until he wants it out there. That's how he's approached his entire career up to this point, and that won't be changing now.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
