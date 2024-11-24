NBA MVP: Where Does Lakers' Anthony Davis Rank?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis is having one heck of a start to the 20240-25 campaign.
Davis is arguably having his best start to a season and his best start as a Laker. Although the team features arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James, it is Davis who is running the show this season, and rightfully so.
James still has plenty left in the tank, but Davis, the younger player, needs to carry the load for L.A. throughout the regular season and then some in the playoffs.
So far, Davis is answering the call and doing so with force.
The 31-year-old is a star in every sense of the word, so much so that he is climbing up the NBA MVP ladder in their latest update. Shaun Powell of NBA.com jumped Davis from No. 5 on the NBA MVP ladder to No. 3.
"He dropped 40 on the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, then followed up the next night with 31 and 14 against his tortured former team, the Pelicans. What’s commendable is how Davis is playing hurt, dealing with plantar fasciitis and a sore eye," wrote Powell.
"While we can admit the Lakers are still making a commotion about LeBron James defying age once again and rookie Dalton Knecht — and rightly so. Their early-season surge is mainly due to Davis’ forceful and MVP-worthy start."
The two players in front of Davis are Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić.
Through 14 games this season, Davis is averaging 30.1 points per game, ranked second in the league, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three in 35.2 minutes of action.
The Chicago native is having a great start to the season, but most importantly, the Lakers are currently four games above .500 with a 10-6 record.
The Lakers have one of the best records in the loaded Western Conference. Every game matters for the Lakers, as one game could be the difference between having a top-six seed and playing in the play-in tournament.
The Lakers don't want to go through that again, and they'll look to lean on Davis to make sure that doesn't happen again.
If Davis can continue his stellar play and hold the Lakers to one of the top seeds in the West, he has a good chance of being a legitimate MVP candidate throughout the season.
More Lakers: Former NBA Forward Disrespects Lakers' Magic Johnson With Absurd Take on Russell Westbrook