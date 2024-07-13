Lakers News: NBA Pays Tribute to Jerry West at Vegas Summer League
14-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers guard-turned-coach-turned-general manager Jerry West sadly passed away at the age of 86 on June 12.
An eight-time champion as an executive (he won six titles with the Lakers and two with the Golden State Warriors in that capacity), a one-time champ as a player with the Lakers in 1972), West was a Hall of Famer three times over.
West was perhaps even a more legendary front office wizard than he was a player — and considering his image is the league's logo, that's high praise, indeed.
At Summer League, in tribute to Mr. Clutch, the NBA has paid tribute to West, outfitting his preferred baseline courtside seat with an image of the 6-foot-3 former superstar, including his favorite Summer League beverage, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
West was an NBA lifer.
Selected by the then-Minnesota Lakers with the No. 2 pick out of West Virginia in the 1960 NBA Draft, the Logo never played a second for the franchise during its Minnesota tenure, instead playing for the L.A. vintage from 1960-1974. He led the club to nine Finals berths overall, winning just one. In addition to his 14 All-Star apperances, he was a 10-time All-NBA First Teamer, a two-time All-NBA Second Teamer, and a five-time All-Defensive Teamer (including four First Teams).
For his career as a player, West averaged 27.0 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 81.4 percent shooting from the foul line, plus 6.7 assists. The league only started measuring steals and blocks during his final season, 1973-74, when he averaged 2.6 swipes and 0.7 rejections.
