Newest Lakers Signing Has Gone From Viral Meme to Prospect on the Rise
After a breakout preseason performance, Quincy Olivari has secured a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, marking the beginning of an exciting NBA journey for the former Rice and Xavier University standout.
The 6-foot-2 guard went undrafted out of college this summer, and was signed to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract with Los Angeles. His promotion to a two-way deal ensures that Lakers brass at least thinks enough of him to given him a longer-term look this season. In his four preseason games this month, the 23-year-old has posted encouraging averages of 8.8 points on .520/.571/1.000 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists — while playing just 13.4 minutes per.
Olivari’s on-ball defensive prowess, scoring ability, and work ethic earned him a spot on the Lakers' roster, as the team looks to build depth and versatility for the upcoming season.
Olivari, known for his sharpshooting and aggressive play, made waves in the preseason, culminating in a standout 22-point performance against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. His rangy-shooting and ability to create off the dribble quickly grabbed the attention of coaches and fans alike. The Lakers didn’t waste any time in locking him in on a two-way deal.
However, Olivari’s journey to the NBA has been about more than just his stats. Following his performance against the Warriors, Olivari gave an emotional post-game interview, where he opened up about meeting his childhood idol, 10-time Golden State All-Star point guard Steph Curry. “I used to sleep in his jersey every night,” Olivari shared tearfully.
With the Lakers offering Olivari a two-way contract (the team swapped him out in the stead of former two-way center Colin Castleton), the young guard now has the opportunity to further develop his game, splitting time between the NBA and the G League.
He'll be eligible to play for as many as 50 games with the Lakers proper, and given his shooting and defense, he could be a critical safety valve if a rotational Lakers guard gets hurt. His preseason performances suggest that Olivari has the potential to be a valuable contributor for the Lakers, and his journey is one that fans will eagerly follow as the season unfolds.
Fellow undrafted Lakers players like Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent have paved a path in the NBA through the same route as Olivari. It is going to be exciting to see what his career has on the horizon.
More Lakers: Young Laker Breaks Down After Meeting Childhood Hero Stephen Curry