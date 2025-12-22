Lakers Facing Major Competition for Rumored Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers have been connected to seemingly every defensive wing on the trading block, as the 19-8 Lakers have struggled mightily on defense this season.

The Lakers hold the 23rd-best defensive rating in the NBA and have allowed over 118 points per game over their past five.

Because of their potent offense, the Lakers have been able to remain a viable contender in the Western Conference despite their defensive woes.

However, many across the league feel that the Lakers need to upgrade on the defensive end if they are to seriously contend for an NBA championship this season.

There are multiple options in the trade market that could serve the Lakers well defensively, however the team is limited in their available assets to trade away. With only one first-round pick available to trade and a lack of promising young talent, the Lakers could struggle to land a top defensive player.

One player the Lakers reportedly have their eye on is Sacramento Kings wing Keon Ellis, who is attracting major attention despite not playing particularly well this season.

“At least half the league has asked about him,” one NBA general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “The Lakers tend to get talked about more, but everyone loves him.”

Ellis is a strong perimeter defender and is a threat from three-point range, shooting 43.3 percent last season.

This year, Ellis has seen a decrease in minutes per game and his statistical output — including his three-point percentage — have also seen major drops. Regardless, because of his adaptability, Ellis is drawing attention from playoff-hungry teams across the league.

“It’s not that the guy is a star player out there or he is going to develop into a star or anything like that,” the same general manager said. “He has not even played that great this season, but he has a couple things going for him that are pushing his market. One, he is plug-and-play. Everybody needs another guy who can knock down shots and defend on the perimeter.

"Two, he is cheap. He makes [$2.3] million. You can take a guy off the end of your bench, put a couple of second-round picks in the deal and come away with a guy who would be in anyone’s rotation right now.”

Time to Move on From Herb Jones Hopes?

Because the Lakers seem to be out of the Herb Jones sweepstakes as their assets are too limited, Ellis could be a viable option for them to acquire in order to shore up their defense.

“It is hard to imagine giving up a first-rounder for him and I don’t think that’s where it will land,” the GM said. “But [the Kings are] right to keep asking for it and maybe someone bites at the end.”

