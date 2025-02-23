Nikola Jokic Takes Brutal Shot at Nuggets Following Dominant Loss to Lakers
Nikola Jokic was quick to offer a candid assessment of his Denver Nuggets following their humbling 123-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jokic, who was held to a season-low 12 points in the defeat, didn't hold back when reflecting on his team's recent performance, especially after their nine-game winning streak.
"We had the nine-game winning streak against teams that were injured and teams that were not really good or high in the standings," Jokic said. "So maybe we tricked ourselves into thinking that we are playing good."
More Lakers: Lakers' Austin Reaves Reveals Why LeBron James Was His Biggest Critic in Rookie Season
Jokic’s remarks were a rare moment of self-criticism from the reigning two-time MVP, and they underscore a deeper concern for the Nuggets as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Despite the winning streak, the team appeared out of sync during the loss to the Lakers, with the offensive flow disrupted and their defense nowhere near its usual standard.
Jokic’s frustration, particularly after the Lakers limited him to just 12 points, highlights a key vulnerability for Denver: their struggles against quality opposition.
The Lakers, meanwhile, were buoyed by the stellar performance of newly acquired star Luka Doncic.
With only four games under his belt with Los Angeles, Doncic made a statement in this matchup, leading all scorers with 32 points.
His performance, coupled with contributions from LeBron James (25 points), Austin Reaves (23 points), and Rui Hachimura (21 points), showcased a balanced and cohesive attack that had been lacking in earlier games.
More Lakers: Lakers Notes: Kyrie Irving Talks Luka Trade, Carmelo Offers Take on Face of NBA, More
Doncic’s success in this game should silence any doubts about his fit on the Lakers roster and provide a significant confidence boost for the team moving forward.
As both teams continue to jockey for position in the Western Conference standings, the implications of this loss are crucial.
The Lakers, currently sitting in fourth place, and the Nuggets, in third, are both fighting to maintain home-court advantage in the postseason.
The final stretch of the regular season will be a battle for every win, as neither team can afford to drop many games.
For the Nuggets, Jokic’s remarks serve as a wake-up call.
The team cannot coast through games, especially against formidable opponents like the Lakers, if they hope to make a deep playoff run.
Similarly, the Lakers will need to build on the momentum from this win and continue to find consistency with their new-look roster. The next few weeks will be critical for both teams as they aim to secure favorable playoff positioning in an increasingly competitive West.
More Lakers:
Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Exits Nuggets Game With Apparent Injury
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI