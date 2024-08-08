Oft-Injured Former Lakers Guard Could Finally Be Ready for NBA Return
One of the more disappointing players around the NBA in recent memory has been former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball. His career has been a disappointment due to injury, not his level of talent.
Ball was taken No. 2 overall by the Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, with high hopes of becoming the next star for Los Angeles. He was ultimately shipped to New Orleans when the team acquired star Anthony Davis and proceeded to play with the Pelicans for two seasons.
He then signed with the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade, linking up with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Chicago looked like one of the better teams across the NBA but then disaster struck.
Ball suffered an injury to his knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. He underwent surgery before the start of the 2022-23 season and hasn't returned to play in any games due to multiple setbacks.
There had been hope for Ball to finally make his return this coming season and we now have even more optimism about it happening.
Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Ball started playing scrimmages and has seen no setback while doing so. Ball was scheduled to start playing 5-on-5 in August and has seemed to be able to stay on schedule.
"The Bulls confirmed Ball has started playing in full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmages — as he was scheduled to do once August arrived — and, according to one source, has done so with no setbacks."
Back in July, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Ball, leading up to these scheduled scrimmages.
"Hopefully we can get Lonzo back," Donovan said, during an interview with Frank Isola, Amin Elhassan, and Ryan McDonough of Sirius XM NBA Radio. "He's moving closer... he's a guy that everyone enjoys playing with and I think the same can be said for Josh."
If Ball can return, it would be a welcome sight for all around the NBA. He had just started to enter into his prime before the injury, shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
The Bulls will likely be cautious with the former Laker but this is a very promising sign. Ball is still only 26 years old so if he can get back on the court, the remainder of his career is ahead of him.
More Lakers: LeBron James is the Frontrunner to Win Olympics MVP Award