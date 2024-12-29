Rob Pelinka Sends Thank You to D'Angelo Russell Following Lakers Trade With Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton is official.
The Lakers added the two-way player they wanted, but in the process, they had to say goodbye to their former lottery pick, D'Angelo Russell.
Although Russell is polarizing, especially with the Lakers, he will be missed. Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka spoke on the trade with the Nets and thanked Russell for his time in Los Angeles.
“We want to thank D’Angelo for his second stint with us, where we celebrated some great moments and accomplishments on the court together. We want to wish him and Maxwell Lewis well in their future endeavors with the Brooklyn Nets. With this trade, we are thrilled to add the physicality, toughness, and elite shooting that Dorian Finney-Smith will bring to our core. We also greatly value the playmaking of Shake Milton. We are excited for our fans to get both of these players on the court.”
The Lakers have made their first of what should be a few they will make prior to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
Pelinka also said goodbye to Maxwell Lewis.
The Lakers not only wanted to make a move but needed to make a move if they are serious about making a deep playoff run this season. They still have the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the two aren't the same players from their title run in the 2019-20 season, they are still good enough to compete for a title with the right pieces around them.
Finney-Smith appears to be that piece, and Milton could also fit that bill. The 31-year-old should be solid for the Lakers as he enters L.A., averaging 10.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three.
While Finney-Smith will be better for the Lakers this season, Russell was a beloved Laker figure.
He had a ton of ups and downs in Los Angeles, but he was a massive help to their offense and played like the third-best player last season. Russell's second stint as a Laker was one to remember for better or worse as he averaged 17.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three in 122 games.
