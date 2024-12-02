Lakers Provide Massive Injury Update on Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick said starting shooting guard Austin Reaves is listed as day-to-day.
The Lakers will be without Reaves for the second game in a row due to a left pelvis contusion. His next opportunity to play will be on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.
Reaves suffered a hard fall on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although he returned to the game, he was unavailable on Sunday, and that will be the case again on Monday.
The Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in their second leg of a back-to-back. With Reaves out for the contest, the Lakers will roll with guard D'Angelo Russell in the starting lineup.
Russell will play in Monday's game after missing Sunday's game against the Jazz due to an illness. He was recently listed as probable, which was a massive upgrade from Sunday's game.
With Reaves out, the Lakers will look for more production from their other backcourt players, such as Russell, Max Christie, and Gabe Vincent.
The Lakers have been one of the more injured teams this season, as they have been without two of their top frontcourt players: Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Reaves has been one of the more consistent players for L.A. regarding his play and his availability for the past two and a half years. The 26-year-old played in every game last year despite playing for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Reaves has improved every year, and this season, he is well on his way to improving his numbers from last year. He is averaging 16.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 44 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from three in 19 games.
The former Oklahoma Sooner went undrafted after the 2021 NBA Draft. Reaves spent two seasons in Norman, where he was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors after averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
Reaves has averaged 12.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his NBA career while shooting 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from three in 207 games and 98 starts.
The Lakers will look for their 13th win of the season over the Timberwolves, who they defeated on opening night.
